Striker Jake Day scored and was man of the match for Boro in their 2-2 draw at Witton Albion

Simon Heslop replaced Brad Plant in the only change from last Saturday's win against Grantham, and Michael Coulson and Kieran Weledji were both on the bench as they returned from injury, writes Steve Adamson.

The game kicked off with a strong wind blowing across the ground, and although the home side had the wind at their backs, it was Boro who took control of the match.

In the fourth minute Luca Colville played the ball wide to Cameron Wilson on the left, and he sent over a cross to the near post, but Jake Day’s powerful header was well saved by keeper Greg Hall.

Moments later a Ryan Watson free-kick fell to Bailey Gooda on the edge of the area, and his shot was blocked by a defender, then Colville got his head to a Lewis Maloney corner, but keeper Hall dived low to his right to make a fantastic save.

Jess Dowling blazed a shot over in Witton's first attack, but Boro were soon back on top, and Day did brilliantly to burst past two defenders before having his shot saved by busy keeper Hall.

After all their early pressure, Boro found themselves a goal down on 16 minutes as a long throw into the area by Isaac Baldwin led to a frantic scramble, with Callum Saunders having an effort blocked on the goal-line, but he slammed home at the second attempt to register his 15th goal of the season. It was the first goal Boro had conceded in 357 minutes.

A James Lawrie cross was headed over by Jesse Dowling, then Dylan Cogill headed clear from another Baldwin long throw as Witton briefly got on top, but Boro equalised on 34 minutes when a Maloney free-kick bobbled about in a crowded goalmouth, before Colville slammed home from the left edge of the area.

Michael Coulson made his long-awaited return from injury as a sub in the draw at Witton

Boro had the strong wind in their favour in the second half, and were on top virtually throughout, with Watson, Maloney, Kieran Glynn and Ash Jackson all in good form driving forward, and Gooda and Cogill strong at the back.

Glynn dinked a shot just wide of the right-hand post, and a Maloney corner was header over by Colville, before Boro went ahead on the hour with a well worked goal.

Maloney won possession and passed to Glynn, who surged forward and went round the keeper but took the ball wide, before passing inside to Day, who shot into the roof of the net to the delight of the 150 travelling fans.

Witton immediately made a double substitution and pushed two men forward, but Boro remained in command, and Ash Jackson fired in a fierce shot that deflected off Day and whizzed past the post.

Heslop then had a shot deflected over, and Coulson, who came off the bench, after missing the last 14 games through injury, shot straight at the keeper.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes, Witton started to fight back, with James Foley having a shot blocked by Gooda, before they drew level on 84 minutes when Danny McKenna sent over a cross that was headed on by Rob Hopley, for the predatory Saunders to ram home from close range.

Saunders later slammed a free-kick into the Boro wall, as the game ended all square.

BORO: Whitley, Watson, Jackson, Heslop, Gooda, Cogill, Colville, Maloney, Day, Glynn, Wilson (Coulson 64)

MAN OF MATCH: Jake Day