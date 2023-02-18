Scarborough Athletic pegged back to late 2-2 draw by 10-man Spennymoor Town

Boro players wore black armbands, and there was a minute’s silence in memory of former Boro player and Spennymoor manager Tony Lee, who passed away this week, prior to kick-off.

Ash Jackson started for only the second time in eight games, as Boro lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Jackson and Kieran Weledji, making his 75th appearance for the club, operating as wing-backs.

It was pretty even in the opening twenty minutes, with Ryan Qualter twice getting in strong blocks to foil both Corey McKeown and Glen Taylor, and Taylor also fired just over for Spennymoor, while in Boro attacks, Kieran Glynn flicked on to Weledji, whose low shot was gathered by keeper Dan Langley at his near post, then Lewis Maloney blazed a shot over.

Boro went ahead on the half-hour when Ciaran McGuckin passed forward to Weledji, who raced down the right before cutting inside to fire a shot that took a deflection past keeper Langley.

Six minutes later Jackson hurled a low throw into the area, Burton headed on towards Luca Colville, who drilled his shot narrowly past the post, then Lewis Maloney sent a through-ball to McGuckin, whose shot was saved by the keeper’s legs. Jackson blocked a shot from Ryan Wombwell, and Taylor fired wide for Spennymoor.

But they drew level just before the interval when a disputed corner on the right was floated over by Paul Blackett towards Taylor who headed goal-wards, and Rob Ramshaw headed home from inside the six-yard box.

As the teams left the field at the interval, Boro boss Jono Greening challenged the referee about the award of the corner that led to the equaliser, and was shown a yellow card, but the arguing continued, and a red was then brandished.

Boro started the second half with a bang, Kieran Glynn did brilliantly to win possession deep in his own half, and sent a ball forward to McGuckin, who burst past two defenders into the area, but was fouled by home skipper James Curtis, and Michael Coulson slotted home from the penalty spot.

Colville then sent a cross to the far post, and Glynn glanced his header just wide.

A cross from the impressive McGuckin then found Coulson free in the box, but defender Wombwell made a great diving block as Coulson was about to shoot.Paul Blackett thundered a shot over for the home side, then on 75 minutes Glynn danced his way past his marker before being brought down by Bobby Faulkner, and the referee again brandished a red card.

Boro looked to increase their lead, with Maloney having a strike blocked by Curtis and Weledji heading over from a Jackson cross, but then the hosts went forward looking for a late leveller, and Qualter and Bailey Gooda both headed dangerous crosses clear.

Then Qualter blocked a powerful shot from McCauley Snelgrove, and a low shot from Taylor was saved by Joe Cracknell.