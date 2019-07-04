Scarborough Athletic pen long-term kit deal

Scarborough Athletic have announced a new three-year deal with kit suppliers Macron.

Scarborough Athletic's commercial director Nick Finch is delighted by the deal.

He said: “We have explored a number of kit suppliers following large interest in supplying Scarborough Athletic FC, given the size of our fanbase and number of youth sides.

“We feel that Macron not only have been loyal to us over the past seven seasons, but fundamentally meet our retailing needs that other suppliers are unable to compete with, including being solution-driven and offering support to our club.

"The agreement will benefit the first team through to the juniors. We very much look forward to continuing our partnership over the coming seasons."

The new 2019/20 shirts will be unveiled on Saturday July 6 ahead of the first annual Legends Game.