Boro match report

Also for a second successive week, Boro' s game was spoiled by a strong wind, on a bitterly cold afternoon at the Flamingo Land Stadium, resulting in a classic 'game of two halves' - Boro dominating whilst playing with the wind at their backs in the first half, and Hyde much more threatening with the wind behind them in the second half, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro made a dream start, Kieran Glynn flicking the ball to Luca Colville, who fired wide in the first minute, then on three minutes a Lewis Maloney corner from the left was bundled into the net by Glynn to open the scoring.

Maloney blazed a free-kick over, and Glynn laid off to Jake Day, who also fired over, before Hyde mounted their first attack, with skipper Tom Pratt's shot blocked by Will Thornton.

Boro continued to create chances, with Ash Jackson blasting a long-range strike at keeper Joe Green, who played 13 games for Boro under Steve Kittrick in 2017, then Cameron Wilson and Colville both had shots blocked, and Bailey Gooda headed just over from a Maloney corner

Simon Heslop was dominant in midfield, and he set up Glynn, whose low shot was saved by the diving Green, with Day slamming the rebound into the net, only to be denied by an offside flag.

On 39 minutes Boro came close to doubling their lead, as a shot from Wilson was parried by Green towards Glynn, who passed to Day, and he turned to fire against the bar.

Shortly before the interval a rare Hyde attack ended with Jack Dyche shooting just wide of the left-hand post.

Hyde would have been delighted to go in just one goal down at the break, and, with the blustery wind in their favour, they began the second half on top.

Gooda stretched to clear a low cross into the area from Liam Tongue, but on 49 minutes Tongue converted a pass from Pratt, shooting low into the bottom corner to bring the scores level.

Tongue then shot wide, and also fired in a free-kick that was tipped round the post by the diving Ryan Whitley.

Boro had been under the cosh, but gradually fought back, with Wilson and Maloney both shooting past the post, then a terrific cross into the box from Jackson was met by Glynn, who shot narrowly over.

Star man Tongue blasted another shot wide for Hyde, while Glynn went on a surging run past three defenders, before being fouled by Lewis Earl just outside the box, and Maloney curled the free-kick over the wall and against the crossbar.

With time running out, both sides searched for a late winner.

A Ryan Watson cross was cleared to Maloney, who fired wide, and the same player dinked a shot narrowly over, then Green saved from Michael Coulson, while for Hyde, Pratt played a through-ball to Jonah Mitchell, who shot straight at Whitley, then the Boro keeper safely gathered a shot from Tongue.

A draw was probably a fair result, and although Boro will bemoan two dropped points, they remain in the play-off places, and are now unbeaten in seven games.

Glynn was outstanding, and there were good performances from Gooda, Jackson, Thornton, Maloney and Heslop on a day when the wind was the dominant factor.

BORO: Whitley, Watson, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Maloney, Day (Coulson 62), Glynn (Cadman 74), Wilson.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kieran Glynn.