Scarborough Athletic Reserves battle back to earn win at Hessle Rangers

Boro Reserves win at Hessle.

Scarborough Athletic Reserves maintained their strong start to the Humber Premier League season with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Hessle Rangers.

With Nathan Heaton called up to boost the first team ranks, and a few other absentees, a depleted Boro Reserves secured the away win against Hessle Rangers, who, although yet to win this season, drew with leaders Hedon Rangers the previous week.

Boro Reserves boss Paul Exley would have been disappointed with a poor start from his side in the drizzly conditions.

Hessle benefited from some uncharacteristic errors in the Boro defence, and took the lead with a close range finish from George Hood on 15 minutes.

Boro responded well, and drew level soon after, when a delightful cross from Taylor Hide on the left was volleyed past the keeper by George Walmsley.

Then skipper Jake Reeves added to his tally of assists, when his delivery into the box was slotted home by the prolific Robbie Scarborough.

Both sides created chances in the second half, for Boro, Billy Leach crashed a shot against the bar, Riley McGinty twice burst forward but was foiled, and Dan Simpson went close a couple of times.

In Hessle attacks, Ben Chamberlain acrobatically tipped over a swerving shot, and late on, substitute keeper Regan Exley had a 15 minute cameo at right-back, making a crucial interception to prevent a last gasp equaliser.

Boro remain third in the table, just a point behind early leaders Hedon Rangers. Next Saturday they entertain Hornsea Town, ko 2pm at Filey Community Sports Ground.