Boro Reserves keeper Ben Chamberlain gathers a high ball. (Photo by Max Murray)

n the opening minute Boro’s impressive centre-back Ross Pluu blocked a shot from Dan Finch, then at the other end, Josh Wallace hooked the ball into the visitor’s goalmouth, and Jake Reeves shot straight at keeper Harry McGowan, writes Steve Afamson.

Cherry Burton went ahead on nine minutes when an in-swinging corner from Tom Kerins on the right, was headed home by Ronan McCaffrey.

Boro’s Billy Leach had a low shot well saved by McGowan, before they equalised when Nathan Parker sent a corner to the far post, and skipper Blake Drury, who had a superb game, powered home his header.

Boro Reserves

A long-range strike from Ben Darley struck Drury full in the face, then Boro twice went close, as a Ben Etherington shot flashed past the right-hand post, and the pacy Reeves had a shot blocked by the keeper.

The visitors were unlucky when Dan Gibson and Finch combined to set up Niall Ringrose, who blasted his shot against the right-hand post on 44 minutes, but Boro took the lead within 30 seconds, as Jake Reeves drilled a low shot through a crowded goalmouth into the bottom left corner.

Cherry Burton had the majority of possession in the second half, hitting the woodwork twice more, but Boro defended superbly and looked dangerous on the counter attack.

Gibson turned and fired against the Boro post, with Finch blazing the rebound over, then Ringrose shot narrowly wide.

Boro Reserves man of the match Blake Drury

A low shot from Finch was heading for the bottom corner, but Boro keeper Ben Chamberlain dived at full stretch to tip the ball away, before the equaliser arrived on 63 minutes when Chamberlain did brilliantly to save a header from Bailey Drewery, but Finch smashed the rebound into the net.

A long throw from Gary Haskins fell to Finch, who shot against the post, and Gibson fired wide as Boro absorbed more pressure, but they then went forward and Olly Jordan won possession before sending a terrific through-ball to substitute George Walmsley, who placed his shot past the keeper and inside the far post, with his first touch of the ball. Panache Mwamba and Leach then battled to set up Walmsley, who fired over.

The visitors tried to snatch a late leveller, but Nathan Parker blocked a shot from Ellis Horsefield, and Tom Parkinson shot wide, as Boro held on for a very impressive win against a side from the division above, to secure their place in the last eight of the League Cup.

BORO RESERVES: Chamberlain, Etherington, Parker, Jordan (Crawford 83), Drury, Pluu (Blair 60), Reeves (Walmsley 78), Wallace, Hansen, Mwamba, Leach.

CHERRY BURTON: McGowan, Wilson, Haskins, McCaffrey (Drewery 62), Martin, Kevin’s, Gibson, Darley (Horsefield 75), Finch (Parkinson 83), Ringrose, Mist.

REFEREE: Ged Stead

GOALS: BORO: Blake Drury 27, Jake Reeves 45, George Walmsley 80

CHERRY BURTON: Ronan McCaffrey 9, Dan Finch 63

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Blake Drury

