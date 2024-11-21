Scarborough Athletic Reserves defender Cal Hudson earns ​England U18s Schoolboys call-up

Cal Hudson has been called up by England Schoolboys U18s.
Cal Hudson has been called up by England Schoolboys U18s.
Scarborough Athletic Reserves player Cal Hudson has been called up by England Under-18s Schoolboys.​

The 17-year-old central defender found out last week that he had been successful in his final trial at the previous weekend (November 16/17) and had made the England U18 Schoolboys Squad.

Hudson said: “I’m really happy to make the full squad, especially as there were 16 centre-backs there on the final trial so the competition was tough!

"I’m now looking forward to the first match which is in Cardiff on Friday November 29 versus Wales.

"I’m sure there’ll be more challenges, with highs and lows that lie ahead.

"I am grateful to the club and still focussed on trying to develop my career at Scarborough."

Scarborough Athletic Reserve Team Manager Paul Exley said: "I was really pleased to hear the news today.

"It is great to see a player develop through our Youth System and Reserve Team to progress into the England Under-18 Schoolboys Squad.

Cal Hudson has been called up for the England Schoolboys U18s squad.
Cal Hudson has been called up for the England Schoolboys U18s squad.

"Cal is a great lad, works hard and has the right attitude, with those attributes he will go far."

Cal has progressed through the Academy over the last three years, moving into the Reserve Team last season.

He picked up the 'Management's Player of the Season' at the end of his first season with the Reserves, following winning 'Academy Player of the Year' the season prior.

Cal recently featured on the bench for the first feam.

