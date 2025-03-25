Scarborough Athletic Reserves earn 4-1 win at Cherry Burton

Scarborough Athletic Reserves secured a 4-1 win on the road at Cherry Burton in the Humber Premier League
Scarborough Athletic Reserves won 4-1 away to Cherry Burton in the Humber Premier League.

On target for Paul Exley’s side were Emilio Colangelo-Cole (2), Joe Southwick and man of the match Luke Rees. Boro are 10th in the league with 37 points from 24 matches.

This Saturday they will host Hull United in the Whitehead’s Fish & Chips League Cup quarter-final, kick-off 2pm at Filey Community Sports Ground.

The other quarter-finals are Cherry Burton v LIV Supplies, Hedon Rangers v Sculcoates Amateurs, South Cave v Great Driffield

