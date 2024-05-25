Scarborough Athletic Reserves earn East Riding Premiership title after final-day win at Driffield

Taylor Hide, number 3, opened the scoring for Boro Reserves at Driffield.

Scarborough Athletic Reserves are champions of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership after their their final-day 2-0 win at Great Driffield.

This victory saw them finish three points clear of runners-up Brandesburton, who completed their fixtures with a 7-0 rout of North Cave, writes Steve Adamson.

Both Boro Reserves and Brandesburton have also clinched promotion to the Humber Premier League.

Taylor Hide headed Boro in front midway through the first half, and powerful striker Robbie Scarborough netted five minutes from time to wrap up the title for Paul Exley’s side.

The young Boro Reserves' players celebrate their title win. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

The victorious Boro line-up was - Ben Chamberlain, Ross Pluu, Taylor Hide, Jake Reeves (capt), Nathan Heaton, Callum Hudson, Charlie Colley, Riley McGinty, Robbie Scarborough, George Walmsley, Emilio Colengelo-Cole. Subs: Harvey Adams, Reegan Exley, Josh Wallace, Cassidy Wood, Matty Blair.

After losing three of their opening eight league games, the Reserves, who also reached the County Cup semis, remained unbeaten in their last 16 league matches, winning 15 of them (including the last 8 games of the season) to storm to the title in emphatic style playing some outstanding football, to earn a league record ofP 24 W 19 D 2 L 3 F 82 A 23 Pts 59.

Biggest wins of the campaign were 7-0 defeats of Pelican Rangers on September 9, Easington on December 9 and Great Driffield Rovers on March 30, but the key results were the two meetings with rivals Brandesburton.

Strike partners Scarborough and Colley netted in a 2-2 home draw on March 23, then at Brandesburton on April 6, a Colley hat-trick secured a decisive 3-0 win.

The visitors on the attack at Driffield on Saturday.

Jubilant manager Paul Exley praised the commitment from all the players throughout the season, and also the help he received from coaches Andy Hide, Ryan McDowall and Dave Chamberlain, and physios Sasha Woods and Rebecca Hildreth.

At the club presentation night, Hudson picked up the management team’s player of the year award, and Colley was named player’s player of the year. Scarborough scored 29 league and cup goals to pip Colley (28) to the golden boot.