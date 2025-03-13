Scarborough Athletic Reserves lose 2-0 to Yarm Reserves in North Riding FA Saturday County Cup final

Jake Reeves

Scarborough Athletic Reserves slipped to a 2-0 loss to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves in a competitive North Riding County Cup final on a rainy Wednesday night at Stokesley.

The victors, lying second in the North Riding League Premier Division, extended their run to just one defeat in 20 games, scoring a goal in each half, but Paul Exley’s young Boro side, missing injured striker Robbie Scarborough, and with 16-year-olds Joe Southwick and Rueben Taylor on the bench, gave a good account of themselves, writes Steve Adamson.

Heavy rain fell throughout the first half, but both sides created decent chances on the slick surface.

For Boro, an Emilio Colangelo-Cole header from a Charlie Colley cross, was deflected wide by Jack Bennett, George Walmsley fired into the chest of keeper Will Lawrence, and skipper Jake Reeves cut in from the right and fired against the bar. Yarm attacks saw a Sam Irvine through-ball send Jayden Gray clear, but Boro keeper Ben Chamberlain, who had an excellent game, saved with his legs, then Irvine drilled a shot against the right-hand post.

Saikou Sillah impressed as a second-half sub for Boro Reserves in the cup final. Photos by Zach Forster

A Reeves free-kick was pushed wide by diving keeper Lawrence, and Colley rounded the keeper but Ryan Johnson got back to kick clear, before Yarm opened the scoring on 38 minutes, when Harry Stewart-Titchiner sent a free-kick forward, and Irvine skilfully volleyed into the roof of the net.

Ross Pllu intercepted a Gray through-ball towards Irvine on the edge of the box, then Boro went close, as the pacy Colley raced forward and fired a low shot that was parried by Lawrence.

The rain eased off during the interval, and Boro began the second half on top.

A Reeves strike was blocked by Freddie McBride, a mazy Colley dribble was ended by a strong tackle from Ben Powell, and a Pllu ball to the back post was stabbed wide by Billy Leach.

Yarm then enjoyed a good spell, Gray passing forward to Sam Riley, but Calum Hudson’s tackle averted the danger, Stewart-Titchiner fired straight at Chamberlain, and a Harvey Poole shot was blocked by the hard working Luke Rees.

Saikou Sillah came off the bench and injected extra pace to the Boro attack, twice jinking past defenders before being tackled by full back Johnson.

Stewart-Titchiner flashed a left-foot volley wide, before Yarm doubled their lead on 76 minutes, when a fierce Irvine strike was superbly saved by Chamberlain, but Stewart-Titchiner smashed the rebound in off the left-hand post.

A Kieran Watson shot deflected into the arms of Chamberlain, a Liam Jones strike was blocked by Hudson, and Taylor Hide blocked an effort from Gray. Boro searched for a late consolation, but Yarm defended well, and held out until the final whistle.

BORO - Chamberlain, Hudson, Hide, Reeves(c), Rees, Pllu, Leach, Walmsley, McGinty, Colangelo-Cole, Colley, subs - Exley, Sillah, Taylor, Simpson, Southwick

YARM - Lawrence, Johnson, Bennett, McBride, Powell, Blakey, Gray, Riley(c), Irvine, Evans, Stewart-Titchiner, subs - Poole, Jones, Watson, Peacock, Scanlon

REFEREE - Tom Ross

GOALS - Sam Irvine 38, Harry Stewart-Titchiner 76

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 8 (5 on target) YARM 13 (7 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 2 YARM 3

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 YARM 7

YELLOW CARDS - Emilio Colangelo-Cole, George Walmsley (Boro), Ben Powell, Harry Stewart-Titchiner (Yarm)

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Jake Reeves

ATTENDANCE - 237 (50 Boro)​