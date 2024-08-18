Scarborough Athletic Reserves off to a winning start in league against Cherry Burton
The match began disastrously as a cross from the visitors was parried by Boro goalkeeper Ben Chamberlain, and Dan Gibson tapped in at the back post to put the visitors in front after just three minutes.
Boro Reserves sought to get back level, Robbie Scarborough twice shooting narrowly wide, but a defensive lapse allowed the visitors to double their lead on 20 minutes, when Adam Stockhill pounced on a weak back-pass to fire past Chamberlain.
Midfielders Riley McGinty, Jake Reeves and the excellent George Walmsley worked tirelessly as Boro began to fight back, and despite number of cautions and a sin-binning disrupting play, Billy Leach calmly fired home to reduce the arrears before the interval.
Playing into a breeze, Boro were on top for much of the second half, passing the ball around and creating chances.
A Scarborough flick-on was neatly converted by McGinty to level the scores, then a kick upfield from Chamberlain found Leach, who passed to Walmsley, and he netted to give Boro the lead.
The win was sealed late on, when Dan Simpson’s perfectly weighted pass sent Emilio Colangelo-Cole racing into the area, and referee Colin Unwin pointed to the spot when he was brought down, with Scarborough despatching the penalty to wrap up the first league points of the season.
BORO MAN OF THE MATCH- George Walmsley
