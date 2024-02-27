Scarborough Athletic Reserves prove too strong for South Cave United Reserves

Scarborough Athletic Reserves proved too strong for South Cave United Reserves on Saturday

This was the Reserves’ fifth straight league win as they climbed to fourth in the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro were quick out of the blocks, Billy Leach’s low ball into the goalmouth was scrambled clear by visiting skipper Tom Elliott, then a shot from Leach forced a fine one-handed diving save from keeper Fred Wyndham, before the deadlock was broken in the fifth minute when Leach passed to Robbie Scarborough, whose shot was parried by Wyndham, but Charlie Colley slid in to net at the back post.

Josh Wallace then fired narrowly wide, before South Cave’s first chance saw a Max Wright cross hacked clear by Nathan Heaton who had a superb game at centre-back.

South Cave winger Ed Hone volleyed over, then he raced into a long ball forward from Elliott, and his fierce shot was tipped round the post by Boro keeper Ben Chamberlain.

Boro created a few more chances, a Josh Wallace shot was fisted away by the keeper, rampaging striker Scarborough was halted by Harrison Haigh’s timely tackle, Leach had a shot blocked by Elliott, and a left-foot strike from Colley forced a good save out of impressive keeper Wyndham.

The visitors contributed to an entertaining game, George Shirtliff sent a through-ball to Jacob Trotter, but Heaton’s strong tackle averted the danger, before they equalised on 36 minutes, when Wright deftly laid off to Matt Whittaker, who volleyed into the bottom right corner, then Trotter fired wide after being set up by the lively Wright.

Just before the interval Boro captain Jake Reeves blazed a shot over.

As in the first half, Boro again began the second half with a bang, and capitalised on two defensive mix-ups to race into a 3-1 lead.

An overhit backpass to his keeper by Elliott was pounced on by Scarborough, who was left with an easy tap in, then two minutes later, the ref spotted a foul in the area, and Scarborough sent Wyndham the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Boro almost added to their lead, Colley firing against the right-hand post, with Scarborough blasting the rebound goalwards, but Haigh made a terrific block, then the keeper dived to save Colley’s 25-yard free-kick, and a Leach shot was blocked by Liam Bennett.

Leach flashed a shot wide, and Matty Blair fired into the side-netting.

Cave lacked a cutting edge. Heaton twice made terrific tackles, to foil both Owen Millett and Olly Omond as they burst clear, and a good surging run from Nathan Hope was halted by a great tackle from Panashe Mwamba.

In the dying minutes Colley twice went close for Boro, but keeper Wyndham saved on both occasions, as an excellent game ended 3-1.

BORO - Chamberlain, Blair, Wood, Reeves(c), Hudson, Heaton, Colley, Wallace, Scarborough, McGinty, Leach. Subs - Hide, Mwamba (rolling subs).

SOUTH CAVE - Wyndham, Bennett, Millett, Haigh, Elliott (c), Shirtliff, Parker, Whittaker, Trotter, Wright, Hone. Subs - Astill, Omond, Dines, Hope, Lloyd (rolling subs).

GOALS - BORO - Charlie Colley 5, Robbie Scarborough 47, 49 (pen). SOUTH CAVE- Matt Whittaker 36

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Nathan Heaton