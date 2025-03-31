Scarborough Athletic Reserves see off Hull United to earn cup semi-final place
Boro led 2-0 at the break, then Hull fought back to level the scores, before Boro netted the winner.
On target for Paul Exley’s side were man of the match Calum Hudson, Luke Rees and Jake Reeves, with Callum Vernon and Cedric Prempeh replying for the Hull visitors.
This Saturday the reserves entertain third-from-bottom Hessle Rangers in a Humber Premier League match, kick-off 2pm at Filey Community Sports Ground.
Boro’s second string are currently placed 10th in the 16-team division, with five games left to play after this weekend’s match.
The young Seasiders will make the trip south to tackle Beverley Town Reserves in their next league match on Saturday April 12.