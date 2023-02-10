Scarborough Athletic news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Reserves face Cherry Burton in the Humber Premier League Whiteheads Fish & Chips League Cup second round, 2pm kick-off, writes Steve Adamson.

Paul Exley’s reserves have only lost once in HPL Division One, 4-0 at Great Driffield in the opening match of the season, and a run of 10 games without defeat puts them third in the table, five points adrift of leaders Great Driffield and two points behind Beverley Reserves, with a game in hand on both.

Boro Reserves’ biggest win of the season to date was 6-1 against Hessle SC Reserves on September 3, when Zak Hansen netted a hat-trick.

Visitors Cherry Burton joined the HPL after winning the East Riding County League in 2019-20.

They were HPL Division One champions in 2020-21, and finished sixth out of 14 teams in the Premier Division last season.

They are currently 10th in the premier division.

In the League Cup first round, Boro received a bye, while Cherry Burton beat reigning Premier Division champs Hedon on penalties.

Earlier this season, they conceded a last-minute goal to lose 1-0 at NCEL club Beverley Town in the ERCFA Senior Cup.

The game will go to penalties if drawn.

Admission is free to the cup match on Saturday, with entry via the clubhouse.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATH RESERVES

Won 3-0, Won 2-0, Won 3-2, Won 2-1, Won 4-0, Drew 1-1

CHERRY BURTON

