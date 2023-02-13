Boro boss Jono Greening

Farsley Celtic, despite battling to climb clear of the relegation zone, have just reached the last eight of the FA Trophy for the first time ever, with a 3-2 win at Hungerford Town on Saturday, with strikes from skipper Andy Butler, Bobby Johnson (pen) and Harry Jessop, writes Steve Adamson.

In previous rounds they put out Bradford Park Avenue, Chester and Marske United (7-1).

Managed by former Scunthorpe United and York City boss Russ Wilcox, Farsley have four former Boro players in their squad, Max Dearnley, Lewis Turner, Isaac Assenso and Tom Allan.

Kieran Weledji scored in Boro's 4-2 win at Farsley earlier this season.

They are currently two points adrift of the safety zone, but have a couple of games in hand on Boston United, the side who sit fifth from bottom, although the latter defeated high-flying Darlington 3-1 last weekend.

Boro are unbeaten in four, and have gone 191 minutes without conceding a goal, their best run of the season.

Midfield ace Lewis Maloney is in line to make his 75th competitive appearance for the club.

Boro won the away fixture 4-2 back in September, with the goals coming from defender Kieran Weledji, Will Jarvis, Dom Tear and Luca Colville.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Won 3-2, Lost 1-2, Won 4-2, Drew 2-2, Drew 0-0, Won 2-0

FARSLEY CELTIC (22nd)