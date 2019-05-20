Scarborough Athletic's Tommy Taylor delighted at awards hat-trick

Keeper Tommy Taylor is a happy man after snapping up a trio of trophies at Saturday night's Scarborough Athletic awards evening.

Boro's number one secured the Player's Player, the Manager's Player and the Away Player awards at the event, which took place at the Crown Spa Hotel.

As well as that, Taylor also took home April's Player of the Month award, which was the fifth time he had won it this season.

James Walshaw gathered up the other first-team awards, which were the Manager's Player and the Golden Boot.

Nathan Parker was the winner of the Under-19s Player of the Year award.

A delighted Taylor said: "It is always great to be recognised for your achievements and I feel like I've had a good season, I want to thank everyone that voted for me.

"John Deacey said that he'd prefer it if I didn't come out with any trophies next season because that would mean that we'd have been more successful in the league.

"If we had been promoted this season and I didn't win anything, I'd have taken that all day long."

Winners

Player's Player - Tommy Taylor.

Manager's Player - James Walshaw.

Golden Boot - James Walshaw.

Alan Moffatt Trophy (Away Player) - Tommy Taylor.

Supporters' Player - Tommy Taylor.

Under-19s Player of the Year - Nathan Walker.