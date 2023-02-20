Scarborough Athletic set for crunch clash at home to play-off rivals Alfreton Town

Boro midfielder Lewis Maloney.

Alfreton are on a great run of form, having lost just one of their last 11 National League North games (Played 11 Won 5 Drawn 5 Lost 1), to move to within three points of the play-off places, writes Steve Adamson.

They joined National League North in 2004, and were in the National League from 2011-2015, before dropping back into National League North.

Last season they finished ninth under former Brid, Frickley, North Ferriby and FC Halifax Town manager Billy Heath, who was appointed in May 2018.

Boro skipper Michael Coulson

Alfreton beat Boro 2-0 at their ground in October, with goals from Dom Smith and George Cantrill.

So far this season they have won three away games (at Kettering 3-1, Leamington 2-1, and Telford 2-1), and on Saturday a late goal from ex-Boro striker Jordan Thewlis (23 games, five goals for Boro in 2014), secured a 1-0 home win against Telford.

After last Tuesday’s disappointing home loss to Farsley, Boro were much improved in Saturday’s draw at Spennymoor, creating lots of chances, and scoring through Kieran Weledji, on his 75th appearance for the club, and man of the match Michael Coulson, from the penalty spot.

Ciaran McGuckin limped off injured on Saturday, but will hopefully be fit, and Dan Greenfield returns to the squad after being unavailable on Saturday.

FORM GUIDE LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (6th)

Won 4-2, Drew 2-2, Drew 0-0, Won 1-0, Lost 1-2, Drew 2-2.

ALFRETON TOWN (9th)