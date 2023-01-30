Ciaran McGuckin scored twice on Saturday at Boston

This is a re-arranged game after the original fixture in December was postponed due to a frozen pitch, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro were beaten 2-0 at Brackley on the opening day of the season, but the Northants club changed their manager in September, when former Bromley coach Roger Johnson replaced previous boss Kevin Wilkin.

Brackley have been in great form of late, and are unbeaten in their last seven games, since losing 1-0 at Braintree Town in the FA Trophy.

Alex Wiles was on top form for Boro in the 2-2 draw at Boston United last weekend

On Saturday they thrashed Gloucester City 4-0, with goals from Levi Amantachi, James Armson, Cosmos Matwasa and Adam Rooney.

They are four points above Boro, having played two fewer games, and are only two points behind league leaders AFC Fylde.

Two recent signings at the club are former Walsall midfielder Alfie Bates, who arrives after a spell in Finland, and winger Sam Smart, on loan from FC Halifax Town.

Boro will hope to get back to winning ways after twice letting a lead slip at Boston on Saturday, but manager Jono Greening can take heart at the number of chances they are creating, and Ciaran McGuckin and Alex Wiles both looked very sharp at Boston, but Boro have now conceded two or more goals in 22 of their 34 competitive games this season.

FORM GUIDE LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

L 2-5, L 0-2, W 3-2, L 1-2, W 4-2, D 2-2

BRACKLEY TOWN (4th)