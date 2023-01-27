Lewis Maloney in action for Boro in the home 1-1 draw against Boston United in August

United haven’t played since drawing 2-2 with Gloucester City on January 7, as their last three scheduled games were all postponed due to the wintry weather, and their last win was 3-0 at home to Leamington on December 3, writes Steve Adamson.

Manager Ian Culverhouse, the ex-Kings Lynn Town, Grantham Town and Kettering boss, was appointed in September 2022, and has made numerous changes to his squad in recent weeks.

Arrivals include goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks on loan from National League high-flyers Notts County, left-back Ethan Septhon, signed from Alvechurch and midfielder Lirak Hassan from Gateshead.

Jake Charles scored two goals in midweek

A trio of strikers have also just joined the club, Luther Munakandafa, also on loan from Notts County, Billy Chadwick from Hull City and Zak Goodson from Altrincham.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Scarborough last August, when Boro striker Jake Charles suffered a dislocated shoulder, but after more than four months out injured, he is back in the team, and scored twice in the midweek North Riding FA Senior Cup win against Thornaby, while Manny Ilesanmi notched his first goal for the club in the North Riding FA quarter-final.

Boro and Boston (along with Farsley and Gloucester) share the worst defensive record in the division, each having conceded 44 league goals.

Boro’s 33 league and cup games have contained 118 goals.