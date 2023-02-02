Scarborough Athletic set sights on trip to high-flying Harriers
Scarborough Athletic will be hoping to halt high-flying Kidderminster Harriers in a clash between two National League North play-off chasers on Saturday.
A trek to Worcestershire sees Boro face a side that’s won their last three games and are now just outside the play-off places on goal-difference following a 3-1 home win against Blyth on Tuesday, with goals from Amari Morgan-Smith (2) and Tom Owen-Evans.
Kidderminster were rivals of Scarborough FC in the Conference from 1983 to 1987 and they had five seasons in the Football League between 2000-2005.
They average more than 2,000 at home matches, and have been in National League North since 2016, finishing second in 2016-17 and fourth in both 2017-18 and 2021-22, but lost in the play-offs each time.
Harriers are managed by Russ Penn, whose 16-year playing career as a midfielder included spells at Burton, Kidderminster, Cheltenham, Gateshead and York, and he also won eight England C International caps.
In the meeting at the FLS on November 1, defender Kieran Burton scored a hat-trick, with Ciaran McGuckin also on target, as Boro won 4-2, Ethan Freemantle and Tom Leak replying for Harriers.
Boro’s midweek 0-0 draw with Brackley, which featured the return of centre-back Ryan Qualter from Matlock, was Boro’s first scoreless draw for 41 matches (since Alfreton, away, 9 April 2022).
Striker Jake Charles is expected to be fit after recent illness, but Will Thornton and Dom Tear are still nursing injuries.
FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS (8th)
Drew 0-0, Lost 2-3, Drew 1-1, Won 1-0, Won 2-1, Won 3-1
SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)
Lost 0-2, Won 3-2, Lost 1-2, Won 4-2, Drew 2-2, Drew 0-0