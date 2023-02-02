Kieran Burton scored a hat-trick at home to Kidderminster in November

A trek to Worcestershire sees Boro face a side that’s won their last three games and are now just outside the play-off places on goal-difference following a 3-1 home win against Blyth on Tuesday, with goals from Amari Morgan-Smith (2) and Tom Owen-Evans.

Kidderminster were rivals of Scarborough FC in the Conference from 1983 to 1987 and they had five seasons in the Football League between 2000-2005.

They average more than 2,000 at home matches, and have been in National League North since 2016, finishing second in 2016-17 and fourth in both 2017-18 and 2021-22, but lost in the play-offs each time.

Harriers are managed by Russ Penn, whose 16-year playing career as a midfielder included spells at Burton, Kidderminster, Cheltenham, Gateshead and York, and he also won eight England C International caps.

In the meeting at the FLS on November 1, defender Kieran Burton scored a hat-trick, with Ciaran McGuckin also on target, as Boro won 4-2, Ethan Freemantle and Tom Leak replying for Harriers.

Boro’s midweek 0-0 draw with Brackley, which featured the return of centre-back Ryan Qualter from Matlock, was Boro’s first scoreless draw for 41 matches (since Alfreton, away, 9 April 2022).

Striker Jake Charles is expected to be fit after recent illness, but Will Thornton and Dom Tear are still nursing injuries.

The Betton Wines Man of the Match from the 0-0 draw with Brackley Town was awarded to new signing Ryan Qualter, chosen by Match Sponsor Reg Widdowson

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS (8th)

Drew 0-0, Lost 2-3, Drew 1-1, Won 1-0, Won 2-1, Won 3-1

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)