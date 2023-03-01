Scarborough Athletic set to celebrate International Women's Day at Flamingo Land Stadium (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A host of activities for girls and women will take place on the pitch, including the largest Boro all female photo.

Boro have joined forces with Age UK (North Yorkshire Coast and Moors) to launch the new Women’s 50+ Walking Football as well as promoting their new partnership with Her Game Too, an organisation tackling sexism and championing women in sport.

The event will kick off with The Barclays Girls Football School Partnership by England Football, The Biggest Ever Football session.

This has been cascaded through SAFC’s school’s partnership, from year 3 to year 6 have been invited to take part in football activities with expert female coaches.

Following this Scarborough Athletic invites all females associated with the club from volunteers to supporters to players to take part in the largest Boro all-female photo.

To launch the new Women’s Walking Football initiative adults are encouraged to stay and get involved with a free football session, all abilities welcome.Event Details:5pm - 6pm- The Biggest Ever Girls Football Session (invited school girls only, contact your school)6pm - 6.15pm- International Women’s Day all female shoot (open to all girls & women)6.15pm - 7pm- Women’s Walking Football Launch with football session (open to all women)Gail Colling, SAFC Women and Girls Development Coach said: “At Scarborough Athletic we believe everyone should be able to play football. This season we launched our Women and Girls Development programme to enable and offer more opportunities for young girls to participate in a positive, progressive mixed football pathway with Scarborough Athletic.

"We are now proud providers of Weetabix Wildcats and Squad Girls, giving girls starting out in football an opportunity to play and participate in a fun, friendly and safe environment. These initiatives are going from strength to strength and we look forward to developing female football further at the club. If you would like more information email me at: [email protected]