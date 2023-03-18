Scarborough Athletic set to host BBC Sport programme Football Focus on Saturday
The BBC Football Focus programme will be broadcast live from Scarborough this coming Saturday.
The weekly football programme will be based at Scarborough Athletic’s home ground, The Flamingo Land Stadium, on Saturday, March 25, before their match against Southport.
The National League North play-off chasers announced on Saturday afternoon: “As announced a few moments ago on BBC 1, we can confirm that Football Focus will be broadcast live from the Flamingo Land Stadium next Saturday prior to the Southport match.”