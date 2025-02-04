Scarborough Athletic sign forward Stephen Walker from Whitby Town for undisclosed fee & Maltby Mackenzie returns on loan
The 24-year-old, who progressed through Middlesbrough FC's Academy, has opted to sign for Scarborough Athletic after interest from other National League clubs.
The former England Youth International has also played in the Football League during loan spells for MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra and Tranmere Rovers while with his hometown club, before joining West Auckland Town in the Northern League, where he gained the attention from Whitby Town, who snapped him up in 2023.
A Scarborough Athletic statement said: “Describing himself as a passionate and hard-working forward, who likes to get in behind the defence, he will be a welcome boost to Jono's side for the remainder of the season and beyond.
"We are delighted to welcome Stephen to Scarborough and would like to thank Whitby Town for their co-operation with the transfer.
"Stephen is available for selection for tonight's fixture with Radcliffe.”
Walker has been on top form for the Blues this season despite them being currently locked in a relegation battle, scoring 14 league and cup goals.
The forward joined the Blues in mid-December 2023, signed by Nathan Haslam, and managed to notch eight goals in the second half of the campaign for the Turnbull Ground-based team.
Mackenzie Maltby has rejoined the Seadogs on loan for the rest of the season from Sheffield Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who spent much of the earlier part of the season with Boro, has recovered from his injury sustained in December.
The club announcement said: “We would like to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their help in the loan arrangement.
"Mackenzie is available for tonight's home fixture with Radcliffe.”