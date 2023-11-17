Scarborough Athletic sign new striker Aidan Rutledge on loan from Gateshead

Scarborough Athletic can confirm the loan signing of young forward Aidan Rutledge from Gateshead for an initial month.

Boro news

The 23-year-old striker, who signed for his hometown club after scoring 61 goals last season for Birtley Town in the Northern League in just 43 games.

A statement from the club said “The young forward, who has played 14 games this season for the National League outfit, joins the Seadogs in a bid to find last season's goalscoring form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 6ft 4' striker is available for tomorrow's FA Trophy fixture at Chorley, subject to National League and FA approval.

“We would like to thank Gateshead for trusting us with their young forward.”