Scarborough Athletic sign new striker Aidan Rutledge on loan from Gateshead
The 23-year-old striker, who signed for his hometown club after scoring 61 goals last season for Birtley Town in the Northern League in just 43 games.
A statement from the club said “The young forward, who has played 14 games this season for the National League outfit, joins the Seadogs in a bid to find last season's goalscoring form.
“The 6ft 4' striker is available for tomorrow's FA Trophy fixture at Chorley, subject to National League and FA approval.
“We would like to thank Gateshead for trusting us with their young forward.”
The Seadogs will be hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon in the FA Trophy clash after their 5-2 FA Cup first round replay loss at the hands of League Two club Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday evening.