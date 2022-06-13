Boro news

Burton, who can play across the back or the left side, provides additional cover on the left, with a big future planned ahead of him.

Previously with Tadcaster and Barnsley, the defender has recently been on trial at a few Football League clubs, before turning to Boro to cement his immediate future.

The York-born defender is 19, with Boro manager Jono Greening eager to add young Burton to his squad for 2022-23 given strength in depth and quality will be required to commence battle in National League North.