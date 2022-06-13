Burton, who can play across the back or the left side, provides additional cover on the left, with a big future planned ahead of him.
Previously with Tadcaster and Barnsley, the defender has recently been on trial at a few Football League clubs, before turning to Boro to cement his immediate future.
The York-born defender is 19, with Boro manager Jono Greening eager to add young Burton to his squad for 2022-23 given strength in depth and quality will be required to commence battle in National League North.
The 6' 2" tall defender holds plenty of promise with his pace and versatility. Burton joins Jake Charles and Dom Tear as Boro's new recruits for next season.