Scarborough Athletic skipper Michael Coulson extends stay and Boro sign new forward Jake Charlies

Scarborough Athletic skipper Michael Coulson, pictured celebrating his goal in the play-off final win against Warrington, extends stay

Coulson will be a key man for Jonathan Greening's men as they start life in the National League North in the 2022-23 season.

The news came a day after Boro made their first new signing of the close season, snapping up striker Jake Charles from Stafford Rangers.

A club statement on the website said: "Scarborough Athletic are pleased to announce the first signing of the summer, with striker Jake Charles joining from Stafford Rangers.

"Jake Charles, who scored nine goals last season for Stafford Rangers in the Northern Premier League, scored against Boro in the 1-1 draw at the Flamingo Land Stadium in March and can also play out wide.

"Charles, 26, is a former Welsh youth international and has previously played for Huddersfield Town, Barnsley,Stalybridge Celtic, Stafford Rangers and Farsley Celtic.

"Boro boss Jonathan Greening has had his eye on Jake for a number of months, with a number of other clubs also interested in Jake's signature."

New signing Charles said: "I am looking forward to playing closer to home and meeting up again with Bailey and Dylan, who I played with previously at Huddersfield, Barnsley and on trials with other clubs".