Kieran Weledji impressed in Boro's 1-0 loss at Guiseley.

Jono Greening’s side included four ex-Guiseley players in the starting line-up (Will Thornton, Alex Purver, Dom Tear and Frank Mulhern) with another, Jake Charles, on the bench, alongside Marshall and Hutton.

Boro won a succession of corners in the first half, but the hosts defended well, with left-back Aiden Walker and 19-year-old centre-back Josh Ashman especially impressive.

The closest Boro came to scoring was when Bailey Gooda’s header from a Harry Green free-kick was well saved by the trialist keeper.

Home skipper Liam Tongue curled a shot wide then forced a save from Boro keeper Joe Cracknell. On the stroke of half-time, a loose Frank Mulhern pass was intercepted by the trialist striker, who rounded Cracknell and slotted home.

A competitive second half saw defender Alex Brown fire narrowly wide and Boro having a couple of efforts cleared off the line.

Charles and Marshall linked up well in attack, while Thornton cleared a couple of dangerous balls into the goalmouth and Kieran Weledji and Tear put in good displays, but the ref blew for time with five minutes remaining due to bad light and the floodlights failing.

