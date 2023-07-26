Kieran Weledji was in top form for Boro in their loss at Guiseley on Tuesday night.

Jono Greening’s side included four former Guiseley players in the starting line-up (Will Thornton, Alex Purver, Dom Tear and Frank Mulhern) with another, Jake Charles on the bench, alongside newly signed duo Charlie Marshall and Nick Hutton.

Boro won a succession of corners in the first half, but the hosts defended well, with left-back Aiden Walker and 19-year-old centre back Josh Ashman especially impressive, and the closest Boro came to scoring was when Bailey Gooda’s header from a Harry Green free-kick was well saved by the trialist keeper.

Home skipper Liam Tongue curled a shot wide and also forced a save from Boro keeper Joe Cracknell, before the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time, when a loose pass from Frank Mulhern was intercepted by the trialist striker, who rounded Cracknell and slotted home.

A very competitive second half saw both sides create chances, with Alex Brown firing narrowly wide and Boro having a couple of efforts cleared off the line. Charles and Marshall linked up well in attack, while Thornton cleared a couple of dangerous balls into the goalmouth and Kieran Weledji and Dom Tear put in good displays, but the referee blew for time with five minutes remaining due to bad light and the floodlights failing.