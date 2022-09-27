Kieran Glynn returned to action for Boro at Curzon Ashton

Kieran Weledji played his 50th competitive Boro game, and Kieran Glynn returned after his three-match suspension.

On a slick pitch after heavy pre-match showers, Boro made a bright start.

Skipper Michael Coulson was fouled on the edge of the area, and Lewis Maloney drove the free kick into the wal.

Then Ashley Jackson's curling left-foot shot was superbly tipped over by home keeper Chris Renshaw, but Curzon went ahead on 25 minutes when a Will Hayhurst corner was missed by Joe Cracknell, and Connor Hampson tapped the ball into the net.

Cracknell, atoned for his error, pulling off two super saves, diving to keep out a low shot from Tom Peers, then blocking a fierce volley from Josh Hancock.

Ryan Hall fired over for Curzon, then Dom Tear played in Coulson, who raced through on goal, but was halted by a last gasp tackle as Boro ended the first half strongly, without really testing the keeper, as the interval was reached with the score still at 1-0.

Boro fought back in the second half, but just couldn't find an equaliser. Dan Bramall came off the bench to replace Glynn who took a knock, and his pace caused problems for the home defence, with a Hall tackle halting his surging run, then former Curzon player Ryan Watson's 30-yard power drive was palmed away by the keeper. Luca Colville turned and fired wide, and Maloney crashed a shot just past the post.

Bailey Gooda connected with a Jackson cross, but his volley was blocked, then another long-range strike from Watson was superbly saved by Renshaw.

Curzon sealed the points right at the death, when Hancock broke forward and passed to sub George Waring who slotted into the bottom right corner giving Cracknell no chance.

CURZON: Renshaw, Mahon, Poscha, Matthews, Hampson (Richards 83), Barton, Dimaio, Hall, Hayhurst (Hobson 69), Hancock, Peers (Waring 69)

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji (Ayari 78), Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Watson, Glynn (Bramall 57), Coulson , Tear (Plant78), Colville

REFEREE: Will Davis

GOALS- CURZON ASHTON- Connor Hampson 25, George Waring 90

YELLOW CARDS- CURZON ASHTON- Connor Dimaio, Craig Hobson

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC- Ashley Jackson

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Ashley Jackson

