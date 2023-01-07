Ryan Watson was named as the man of the match for Scarborough Athletic in the 2-0 loss at Hereford. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

Boss Jono Greening made four changes from the home loss to Darlington, with Ash Jackson, Ryan Watson, Simon Heslop and recent signing Alex Wiles coming in, as Bailey Gooda missed his first game of the season through injury, and Lewis Maloney, Danny Greenfield and Dom Tear dropped to the bench.

Also on the bench was striker Jake Charles, returning from a four-month absence due to a dislocated shoulder.

In an even opening period, Watson fired wide for Boro, then Levi Andoh did likewise at the other end, before Hereford took an 18th minute lead with a well taken goal, when Kane Thompson-Somers played the ball into the box, and Orrin Pendley turned and fired into the bottom corner.

Boro skipper Michael Coulson limped off injured on 29 minutes, with Watson taking the armband, then Jackson had two goal attempts in quick succession, his first effort was blocked, then South African keeper Dino Visser saved the follow up shot, while Luke Haines fired over for Hereford shortly before the interval.

The second half began disastrously, as Hereford doubled their lead in the first minute, when Harry Pinchard won possession and passed to Miles Storey, who drilled his shot past Joe Cracknell in the Boro goal.

Cracknell then made a good save to deny Pinchard, before Lewis Maloney fired a stinging shot straight at home keeper Visser.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway almost made it 3-0, when he dinked a shot narrowly wide, then Boro had the ball in the net on 64 minutes, when Watson sent a terrific ball towards Alex Wiles, who fired past the keeper, but an offside flag spoiled his celebrations.

Ciaran McGuckin had a shot palmed away by Visser, then Hereford applied pressure, with Cracknell gathering a shot from Ryan McLean, Storey shot just wide, and a header from Pinchard flashed past the upright.

Watson, Weledji and Maloney never stopped working, and Boro did create a couple of late chances through Luca Colville, as he sent a ball across the goalmouth, but McGuckin just failed to get a touch to divert it into the net, then a Colville strike was pushed round the post by Visser.

HEREFORD: Visser, Evans, Haines (McLean 76), Thompson-Somers (Holmes 80), Lloyd, Amadi-Holloway (Barnett 72), Pinchard, Storey, Hanson, Pendleton, Andoh

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson (Tear 50), Heslop, Thornton, Burton, Watson, Wiles, Coulson (McGuckin 29), Glynn (Maloney 47), Colville

REFEREE: Jonathan Maskrey

GOALS: HEREFORD Orrin Pendley 18, Miles Storey 46

YELLOW CARDS: HEREFORD Levi Andoh, Miles Storey BORO- Lewis Maloney

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Ryan Watson