Boro midfielder Simon Heslop battles it out with Curzon Ashton's Hayden Campbell. PHOTO BY BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

The first half was evenly contested and quite entertaining, with both sides trying to pass the ball around, although few clear chances were created, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro made a bright start, with Michael Coulson having a shot blocked by Devon Matthews, then Kieran Glynn laid off to Bailey Gooda, who struck a low drive that was smothered by visiting keeper Chris Renshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Maloney sprayed out a pass to Dan Greenfield who burst down the left and sent a low ball into the box towards Coulson, who was quickly closed down, then on 28 minutes Boro went agonisingly close, when Glynn was fouled 20 yards out, and Maloney’s well struck free-kick was heading towards the top corner, but keeper Renshaw made a brilliant one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.

That turned out to be the only real save Renshaw had to make all game, with Maloney sending a long-range strike wide of the left-hand post, before Curzon gradually began to gain the upper hand.

Hayden Campbell headed a cross from Adam Barton over the Boro bar, then Tom Peers had a shot blocked by Gooda, and a ball into the box from Jimmy Spencer flashed across the goalmouth with no one able to apply a finishing touch.

Spencer also had a low shot superbly flicked round the post by Joe Cracknell, and Barton fired narrowly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the interval Gooda played a long ball forward to Ryan Watson, who cleverly flicked on to Coulson, who shot past the far post.

If the first half had been entertaining, the second half was merely frustrating for the home fans, as Boro struggled to create openings, and Curzon always looked more threatening going forward.

Kieran Burton blocked a shot from Peers, Gooda headed away a goal-bound effort from Barton, and Will Thornton did well to clear a through-ball into the area from Curzon skipper Craig Mahon.

The impressive Ryan Qualter won some towering headers, Will Hayhurst struck a 20-yard free-kick into the Boro wall, and a Spencer strike drifted past the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jono Greening made a triple substitution in an effort to liven things up, and Boro did mount the occasional attack, with a Simon Heslop shot blocked by George Waring then on 74 minutes Glynn surged forward, passed outside to Kieran Weledji, and he played the ball to Coulson in the area, with Coulson laying-off to Maloney, who blazed a yard over the bar.

A half-volley from Spencer flashed wide of the post in the next Curzon attack, before Boro went close, when Glynn and Jake Charles linked up brilliantly, culminating in Charles having his shot cleared off the goal-line by Marcus Poscha, with keeper Renshaw beaten.

Curzon were unlucky on 83 minutes when Spencer set up Peers, whose fierce shot beat Cracknell, but came back off the right-hand post, then a couple of minutes later a foul on Glynn gave Maloney a free-kick, 25 yards out, and he curled the ball over the five-man wall, but it dipped just over the bar.

As the game entered the last minute, Ryan Hall passed forward to Spencer, who flicked his shot goalwards, and Cracknell tipped round the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahon took the corner, and keeper Renshaw was sent forward, but it was midfielder Adam Bolder who crashed a bullet header into the net for a dramatic late winner, with the final whistle sounding seconds later.BORO - Cracknell, Gooda, Burton, Thornton, Qualter, Heslop (Wiles 69), Watson (Weledji 69), Maloney, Coulson, Glynn, Greenfield (Charles 69)

CURZON ASHTON - Renshaw, Poscha, Matthews, Boyle, Mahon, Barton, Waring (Armstrong 84), Spencer, Peers, Campbell (Hancock 66), Hayhurst (Hall 84)

REFEREE - Dan Lamport

GOAL - CURZON ASHTON - Adam Barton 90

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Will Thornton, Simon Heslop

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Glynn