Scarborough Athletic slip to shock 2-1 home loss against strugglers Farsley Celtic

Ciaran McGuckin scored Boro's goal in the 2-1 home loss against strugglers Farsley Celtic.

For the opening 15 minutes thick fog made viewing difficult for the spectators, and when it finally cleared it was the visitors who dictated play, creating a number of chances, writes Steve Adamson.

Bobby Johnson had a shot well saved by Joe Cracknell, Kieran Weledji blocked a Harry Jessop strike, and a Chris Atkinson shot flashed past the post, before they took the lead when a volley from Johnson deflected off the head of Tom Allan and flew past Cracknell.

Both Jake Charles and Ciaran McGuckin went on forceful runs, and Michael Coulson had a shot deflected wide, but Boro never tested Farsley keeper Max Dearnley in the first half.

And it was Farsley who again went close, as Johnson fired narrowly over and a Kian Scales effort was saved at his near post by Cracknell, before they doubled their lead when Luke Parkin curled a 25-yard shot through a crowded goalmouth into the bottom right corner.

The referee enraged supporters with a number of decisions, but Farsley were well on top, and Cracknell did well to tip over a Jessop strike that was heading for the top corner just before the interval.

Jono Greening made a triple substitution at the break, and Boro performed much better in the second half, but Cracknell had to pull off two top saves, foiling an Andy Butler volley, then tipping over a 35-yard pile-driver from Allan.

Boro reduced the arrears when Coulson battled for possession and the ball broke to Ciaran McGuckin, who smashed in a low shot from a tight angle on the right of the area.

Luca Colville then flicked on towards McGuckin, who fired over, before Farsley striker Carlton Ubaezounu squandered a great chance at the other end, shooting wide when through on goal.

Boro searched for a late leveller, Ryan Watson had a shot blocked by Lewis Turner, then another Watson strike was deflected wide by the superb Tom Allan.

On 77 minutes a Coulson shot was tipped over by keeper Dearnley, and Lewis Maloney, on his 75th Boro appearance, fired wide from 20-yards as Farsley held on for the three points.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji (Jackson 46), Burton, Maloney, Qualter, Gooda, Coulson, McGuckin, Charles (Watson 46), Wiles (Glynn 46), Colville.FARSLEY CELTIC: Dearnley, Turner, Butroid (Clayton 81), Johnson, Butler, Allan, Scales, Atkinson, Ubaezounu (Devine 73), Jessop, Parkin (Wallace 88).

REFEREE: Ben Tomlinson

GOALS: BORO - Ciaran McGuckin 57

FARSLEY CELTIC - Tom Allan 13, Luke Parkin 36

YELLOW CARDS: BORO - Alex Wiles, Kieran Glynn

FARSLEY CELTIC - Harry Jessop, Luke Parkin

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Joe Cracknell