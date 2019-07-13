Scarborough Athletic smash 10 goals past Saturday League Rep side in pre-season opener

Scarborough Athletic brought the curtain up on their 2019/2020 campaign with an emphatic 10-0 win over the Scarborough & District League side.

John Deacey’s side soon hit their stride and gelled well to create the opening chance of the afternoon, which Michael Coulson, with a crisp left foot finish across Callum Myers, didn’t pass up.

It was soon 2-0 thanks to a sweet volley from Harry Coates after a scramble at a corner, with Coates impressing alongside his other debutants.

The chances kept flowing for Boro, Walshaw, Coulson and Lofts all going close before Walshaw did eventually make it 3-0 with only 20 minutes on the clock, as an intelligent little dink over Myer went in for the first of his five.

And it was 4-0 before half-time, Walshaw again blasting the ball past Myers after taking the ball around the entire defence and then the goalkeeper.

Boro rang the changes at half-time utilising the entirety of their squad they had available for the game.

And one of those changes added another goal.

Wayne Brooksby came off the bench and tapped home a fifth from close range after good work from Flynn McNaughton.

The latter was straight back into the action minutes later, winning a penalty which was converted by Walshaw for a sixth.

He then got himself on the scoresheet with a brilliant brace of goals.

Walshaw again involved with some neat play before teeing up McNaughton who calmly finished.

McNaughton then secured his brace after his deflected cross dropped into the net for 8-0.

Then it was Walshaw who added his fourth and fifth goals of the game, one of which was another flowing team move which unlocked the defence and Walshaw rifled home from 10 yards.

An imperious display from the Boro frontman was capped with a magnificent fifth.

The moment of the match as he lobbed Myers from 45 yards with the final kick of the game to make it 10-0.