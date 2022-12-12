Midfielder Alex Wiles has signed for Boro

Heading into last weekend’s scheduled game at home to Brackley there were injury doubts over Boro aces Lewis Maloney (hamstring), Ryan Watson (groin) and Luca Colville (hamstring), as well as Dan Bramall through illness, so the recruitment is a welcome boost for Jono Greening’s play-off chasers’ squad.

Boro’s game with Brackley was one of many postponed due to a frozen pitch last Saturday, the Seadogs’ next test being a trip to tackle Bradford Park Avenue this coming Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “The midfielder, whom Jono Greening and Michael Ingham wanted to sign back in the summer of 2021 as one of their first signings, before signing for Matlock Town, is now a Boro player.

"The 26-year-old, box-to-box midfielder has played with Jonathan Greening and Michael Ingham at Tadcaster Albion has since gone on to play for Gainsborough Trinity and Matlock Town.

"Wiles started his career with his hometown club at Rotherham United, before heading to Stocksbridge Park Steels and Buxton.

"We would like to thank Matlock Town and Keith Brown for their cooperation in the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The midfielder joins the club subject to FA, NPL and National League approval.”

*On Sunday, December 18, Scarborough Athletic will be inside the Brunswick between 10.30am-2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can drop-in to get their Darlington home ticket in person, they can meet Sandy the SeaPup and young Boro fans will receive a Christmas gift.

This will give supporters a chance for some last-minute shopping for Boro merchandise and they can get their New Year Draw tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can also purchase Scarborough Athletic merchandise at the Boro Shop at One Stop Huntriss Row 7am- 10pm daily.