Scarborough Athletic snap up Northern Ireland U21 striker Ciaran McGuckin on loan

Boro news

The young forward, 18, has been part of the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad, having come through the Rotherham United Academy since the age of 14.

The West Yorkshire based forward will add height to the Seadog frontline for the upcoming initial month, at 6' 2", McGuckin is an exciting talent and a welcome boost to Jono Greening's side, who play host to Kettering Town in the National League North on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Boro had been relying on Michael Coulson and Luca Colville in recent weeks, following the injury to Jake Charles who undergoes surgery later this week.

The teenager has already had a taste of first team football, playing in the EFL Trophy fixtures for Rotherham United.