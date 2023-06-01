News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic snap up rising star Harry Green from Whitby Town

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Harry Green from local rivals Whitby Town for an undisclosed fee.
By andy bloomfield
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Harry Green, pictured celebrating scoring for Whitby last season, has joined Boro PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDHarry Green, pictured celebrating scoring for Whitby last season, has joined Boro PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
A statement from the Seadogs said: “Scarborough Athletic FC are pleased to confirm the signing of young attacking midfielder, Harry Green.

"Green, 21, who was recently with Whitby Town, came through the Middlesbrough Academy since joining at Under 10's, before joining Whitby Town on loan, making the move permanent in Summer 2022.

"The attacking midfielder, can play on the wing or behind a striker is set to excite the Seadogs with his pace, skill and eye for goal after signing for Boro.”

The Athletic manager Jonathan Greening added "Harry is a young player with great potential, hopefully we can guide him in the right way to fulfil this. Harry wants to learn, improve and is looking forward to the challenge."

Green joins the Seadogs for an undisclosed fee following a compensation agreement with Whitby Town.

