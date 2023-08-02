News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham United

Scarborough Athletic have signed up young midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham United.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORKScarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK
Scarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

A statement on Boro’s website said: “We can confirm the loan signing of Curtis Durose from Rotherham United.

"Durose, 19, a combative midfielder, joins the Seadogs on an initial month's loan until September 4.

"Durose, a team mate of Ciaran McGuckin, who enjoyed last season at Boro, has been sent out on loan to test his mettle in National League North after impressing last season at Gainsborough, helping them to the play-offs and scoring 14 goals.

"Durose, formerly of Nottingham Forest, took on the role of captain of Rotherham U18s and made his first team debut in the Papa Johns Trophy, since joining the Millers in October 2021.

"Curtis met his new teammates on Tuesday night at training, prior to Saturday's fixture at Peterborough Sports.

“Thank you to Rotherham United for once again trusting us with one of their hot prospects.

“The loan is subject to FA and National League ratification.”

