Scarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham United

Scarborough Athletic snap up teenage midfielder Curtis Durose on loan from Rotherham. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

A statement on Boro’s website said: “We can confirm the loan signing of Curtis Durose from Rotherham United.

"Durose, 19, a combative midfielder, joins the Seadogs on an initial month's loan until September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Durose, a team mate of Ciaran McGuckin, who enjoyed last season at Boro, has been sent out on loan to test his mettle in National League North after impressing last season at Gainsborough, helping them to the play-offs and scoring 14 goals.

"Durose, formerly of Nottingham Forest, took on the role of captain of Rotherham U18s and made his first team debut in the Papa Johns Trophy, since joining the Millers in October 2021.

"Curtis met his new teammates on Tuesday night at training, prior to Saturday's fixture at Peterborough Sports.

“Thank you to Rotherham United for once again trusting us with one of their hot prospects.