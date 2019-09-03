Scarborough Athletic sunk by derby rivals Whitby

Scarborough Athletic suffered another defeat at the hands of their East Coast rivals Whitby Town on Tuesday night.

It’s back-to-back 2-0 league defeats at the Turnbull Ground for the Seadogs after the New Year's Day defeat.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot Brad Fewster getting in behind to force a smart save out of Tommy Taylor at close range.

But Boro responded, showing some bright sparks in the build-up but without the clear-cut chances to match.

Before Boro had their best chance of the game, James Walshaw found himself in space on the left and swung a good ball into the middle which was met cleanly by Michael Coulson, only to see his header clawed out of the top corner by Shane Bland in the Whitby goal.

And that was as good as it got for John Deacey’s side in a frustrating first 45 minutes.

It was then the Blues turn to get a head of steam, and in total contrast to Boro, were concise and efficient with their chance, Kieran Weledji powering home to give the hosts the lead.

Ryan Watson looked to hit back straight away for Scarborough, after a scrappy bit of play, he saw his shot blocked by a wall of blue shirts, a shot which looked like it would be nestling in the back of the net.

Fewster, the leagues joint top scorer going into tonight’s fixture, then looked certain to add a second.

Taking the ball past Taylor who was a long distance off his line, only to volley his effort into the side-netting.

Whitby defended resolutely, not really allowing Boro any clear-cut chances after that, the closest Boro came was from long distance shots, or scrappy pieces of play which ended up cleared by the Whitby back line.

Fewster did get the goal his performance probably warranted, looking razor sharp and a constant threat to Boro’s back line not allowing them to settle.

Another messy piece of play ended up with the striker scoring from close range, his sixth of an already good season.

Scarborough tried to get back into it, but for all their possession they were again unable to create a clear-cut chance with the final pass offer going astray, meaning 2-0 was how it finished.