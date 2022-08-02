Scarborough Athletic sunk by late double in 4-2 defeat at Worksop Town

Kieran Glynn was on target for Boro at Worksop

Dom Tear latched onto a through-ball from Jake Charles and fired against the outside of the post, then in the 12th minute, Trialist B raced down the flank and sent a precise ball towards Tear, whose shot was cleared off the goal-line by Worksop skipper Hamza Bencherif.

The home side’s first opening saw a low shot from Liam Hughes saved by the Boro keeper.

Ash Jackson shot over, before Boro opened the scoring on 18 minutes with an opportunist goal from Kieran Glynn, who charged down a clearance from keeper Seb Malkowski, and tapped into the empty net.

A Ryan Watson free-kick was safely held by Malkowski, then Worksop enjoyed a spell on top, with Deegan Atherton volleying straight at the keeper, and a powerful Hughes header from a Paul Green corner was superbly saved, before they drew level with the last kick of the first half, as midfielder Aleks Starcenko poked home the rebound after his initial shot had been blocked by Bailey Gooda.

Boro regained the lead 12 minutes into the second half, when the pacy trialist winger, who has impressed throughout pre-season, rounded the keeper before slotting home, but Worksop were level with a minute when former Bradford City striker James Hanson fired into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

The home side again had the ball in the net on 62 minutes through Jay Rollins who had drifted offside.

Ex Boro midfielder Nathan Valentine came off the bench for Worksop, while reserve team midfielder Jake Reeves was introduced as a Boro substitute.

Worksop finished strongly, a Hughes header was saved by Matt Bancroft, but on 82 minutes a corner was headed on by Hughes towards Jay Rollins, who nodded home, and in the 89th minute Valentine raced forward and slid the ball under Bancroft to complete a 4-2 win for the Tigers, an eighth successive pre-season win for the home side.