Scarborough Athletic tackle National League North play-off rivals Gloucester City in crunch clash

Ryan Watson returned from action in Boro's midweek cup win at Boro Rangers. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

Weather permitting, Gloucester, managed by former Lewes, Welling United, Whitehawk, Farnborough Town and Dartford boss Steve King will make the long trek north for the crucial fixture, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro are still handily placed for a play-off berth, despite picking up just one point from the last two games, while Gloucester, who have won three of their last four matches, are now just two points outside the play-off places.

In midweek Kieran Phillips scored twice in their 2-0 home defeat of Kettering Town.

Will Thornton is on his way back from injury.

In the earlier meeting at Gloucester in November, Boro twice came from behind to win 3-2, with goals from Dom Tear, Luca Colville and Lewis Maloney.

Boro will be without the suspended Kieran Glynn, as well as injured duo Ciaran McGuckin and Dom Tear, but Ryan Watson and Will Thornton both returned from injury in the midweek cup win against Northern League side Boro Rangers, while veteran Simon Heslop also played in that game, turning in a man of the match performance.

FORM GUIDE LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Spennymoor Town (A) D 2-2

Alfreton Town (H) W 2-0

Leamington (H) W 4-1

Bradford Park Avenue (A) D 0-0

Kings Lynn Town (A) L 2-3

Boro Rangers (NRSC) (A) W 2-1.

GLOUCESTER CITY (8th)

Kings Lynn Town (A) D 1-1

Chester (H) D 1-1

Spennymoor Town (H) W 2-0

Peterborough Sports (A) W 2-1

Buxton (A) L 1-2