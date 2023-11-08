Scarborough Athletic U19s win thriller & Scalby U14s sweep aside Old Malton in cup clashes​

Scalby Under-14s roared to a cup win at Old Malton

Boro started very brightly with their first goal on five minutes, a neat passing move culminating with Finley Owers crossing for Ryder Greening to finish at the back post.

Two minutes later it was Greening assisting with a cross and Owers scoring.

Boro controlled the game well and on 32 minutes Finlay Hopper scored after some great work down the right from Harry Southwick. Hopper scored again before half-time with a solo effort.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two minutes into the second half Rawcliffe scored.

The momentum seemed to shift towards a very physical Rawcliffe side and they pulled a further two goals back in quick succession to bring the game to 4-3 and Scarborough on the ropes.

However a fantastic counter-attack, in which Owers played in Greening who sprinted the full length of the pitch, rounded the keeper and slotted into the net for a 5-3 win.

Everyone would like to say a huge thank-you to Yorkshire Care Group for their amazing support and sponsorship this season.

Scalby Under-14s surged to a 7-0 win at Norton College against Old Malton in the North Riding Junior Cup.

Kaleb Nebiat diverted in a cross to give Scalby a deserved lead after 10 minutes.

Scalby would soon double their lead as Mollica grabbed his second assist in a space of a couple of minutes as James Draper received his lay-off just outside the box, then hit a curling 20-yard shot past an outstretched keeper.

Mollica then smashed in the third goal of the day from close range, following a Tyler Cross corner.

Man of the match Cross advanced from the halfway line before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner of the net to grab his first of the season. Jayden Simpson completed the first half scoring with a powerful shot.

In the second half Spencer Taylor scored the sixth for Scalby with a smart finish across the keeper after a nice lay-off from Simpson.

Laurie Davenport scored a brilliant solo goal by jinking past a couple of players then an accurate finish into the bottom corner to see Scalby safely progress to the next round of the cup.