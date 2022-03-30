Scarborough Athletic Under-15s

In a scrappy opening half Leeds took the lead before Harry Southwick used his pace to get behind the defence and neatly slot home to level.

Boro were more settled in the second half and soon began to dominate.

Nicely-worked goals from Gabriel Claudius Cole, Jack Townshend and a fine volley from Jake Gallagher ensured that Athletic got a deserved win.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s produced a fantastic display at Barnsley beating previously undefeated Yorkshire RTC 4-3.

RTC took the lead in the first minute, but Boro equalised soon after through Jenson Watherston’s fine 20-yard strike into the bottom corner.

Kian Doherty’s shot was diverted in by Finlay Sayers Barker to make it 2-1 at half- time.

Things stayed tight until midway through the half, Kody Robinson’s persistence saw him round the keeper and tap in on the line.

RTC equalised but Boro pushed on and with 10 minutes left Oscar Reeves and Robinson combined, the latter’s cross helped in and over the keeper by Josh Gilligan for the winning goal.

Special mention to Luca Stuttard, Bobbi Sheader and Austin Thompson for solid defending all round.

Heslerton JFC Under-Sevens Hotshots recorded their first victory of the season at home to a strong Filey Holt FC team.

A clean sheet from goalkeeper Fletcher Simpson and a lovely goal from Eva Thompson helped the Hotshots to victory with other notable performances from Harry Dickinson, Riley Downes and Teddy Scott.

The Hotshots are looking for extra players for next season training on a Saturday morning and matches on a Sunday.

Please contact Steve on 07950 253639 to register your interest or contact the club via social media.

Heslerton Under-12s won 2-0 at home to Scholes Park on Sunday in another end-to-end match.

Louie Spencer and Reece Wright scored the Heroes goals with no reply from the away team although much credit is given to a fast-improving Park team.