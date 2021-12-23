Scarborough Athletic Under-15s earn draw with Gateshead and Heslerton Under-15s see off rivals Ayton

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s

Boro were slow to get started against a strong team and some sloppy play led to an early 2-0 deficit.

This was a wake-up call to the Scarborough lads and when Jake Gallagher dribbled into the box he was brought down and a penalty was awarded.

Rueben Taylor slotted the ball home to bring the team back into the game.

Heslerton U15s, blue and white kit, take on Ayton Photo by Cherie Allardice

The superb Callum Hudson unfortunately had to leave the pitch with an injury and with no subs available Scarborough had to battle with 10 men for the rest of the game.

The hard work and effort from Boro frustrated the Gateshead team and they soon lost the momentum that they had started with.

Some excellent work down the left from Jack Townsend and Ben Gibson found George Birley on the edge of the box and he fired superbly into the bottom corner to draw level.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the second half but the way every Scarborough player battled to earn a draw certainly felt like a win.

Heslerton Under-15s welcomed an unbeaten Ayton team to Sand Lane on Sunday and put in a stunning battling performance to come away with all three points.

With only 11 players Heslerton were quick out of the blocks and a fine through ball from Warren Stanton sent Ethan Sellers racing away down the right where he cut inside and slotted home past the on rushing keeper.

Sellers again came close in the first half but a fine save from the Ayton keeper kept him at bay.

Ayton upped the pace in the second half and were unlucky not to draw level with a long-range effort which crashed against the bar followed by a panicked clearance from the Heslerton defence which skimmed his own post.

Heslerton had chances at the other end though with Sellers again denied after the keeper parried a Corey Wiles free kick and Harry Thompson almost headed home from close range but again he was thwarted by the Ayton keeper.

Heslerton hung on at the end though for a hard fought victory to tighten things up at the top of Division Two.