Scarborough Athletic Under-16s' kit and jackets have been sponsored by Happy Futures Support Specialists this season.

The visitors put up a great fight and never gave up but it was Scarborough who had control of the game.

They had some nice quality in all areas of the pitch to keep the ball and created good chances going forward.

The Boro goalscorers were Harry Southwick (2), Emilio Colangelo Cole, Ryder Greening, Finlay Hopper and Jack Townsend.

Ayton Under-13s showed off their new coats sponsored by GTM Plastering

Boro Under-16s would like to say a huge thank-you to Happy Futures Support Specialists for sponsoring their kit and jackets this season.

Happy Futures have sponsored the team for the past six years and support the boys in everything they do.

Ayton Under-13s claimed a 6-0 victory against Sleights at the Flamingo Land Stadium in the Scarborough and District Minor League.

Lee Cappleman opened the scoring with a neat finish then Tyler Cross scored from a good through-ball.

Thomas Pinder made it 3-0 at the half-time interval with a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner of the net.

After the break Sasha Sobol finished smartly, then Pinder got his second and Cappleman completed his own brace to wrap up the scoring.

The Ayton man of the match was Alfie Jordan at centre-back.

Ayton’s young guns were keeping warm in style for this game thanks to their new coats sponsored by Gavin McGough of GTM Plastering.

Heslerton Under-16s welcomed Dunnington to Sand Lane.

With the away team struggling for numbers Heslerton created several chances before Corey Wiles latched onto a through-ball, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball home.

On half-time Jake Allardice was upended in the box and dispatched the penalty.

In the second half Heslerton continued to create chances but a dogged display from the nine men of Dunnington kept them at bay until Harry Thompson capitalised on an error at the back and drilled home.

