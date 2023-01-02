Scarborough Athletic v Darlington match suspended for 38 minutes due to discriminatory language
Scarborough Athletic’s National League North clash with Darlington on Bank Holiday Monday was temporarily halted after allegations of discriminatory language.
A statement on Monday evening from Athletic said: “Scarborough Athletic is committed to upholding a zero-tolerance stance on discriminatory behaviour.
“We can confirm that today's game was suspended during the second half for approximately 35 minutes at the direction of the match officials.
“A number of individuals were ejected from the ground before the match was restarted.
“Scarborough Athletic continue to work with the relevant authorities and condemn discriminatory behaviour of any kind.”
The teams were taken off the pitch early in the second half as play was suspended for 38 minutes, an announcement warning spectators about abusive language was made over the public address system.
The game had kicked off at 1pm but did not finish until 3.40pm, eventually ending in a 5-2 win for the away team.
At half-time, Darlington had issued an appeal for witnesses following an allegation of ‘misogynistic remarks’ from the visitors’ section towards the female assistant referee.The statement from the leaders said: “During the first half of the game at Scarborough, the female assistant was subject to alleged misogynistic remarks from one or two Darlington fans.
"Darlington FC wholeheartedly condemns such conduct, and so if you witnessed these incidents and can help identify the culprits, then please email [email protected] in the strictest of confidence.”
After Jacob Hazel had put the visitors ahead eight minutes into the second half the referee took the teams off the pitch following further problems.
Scarborough Athletic FC Tweeted shortly after the match was halted: “We would like to emphasise that discriminatory language of any nature will not be tolerated.
"Please respect the match officials, players and fellow fans.”
Former Boro forward Hazel and Mark Beck both bagged a brace of goals apiece for the visitors, followed by a stunning strike from Jack Lambert to put the National League North leaders 5-0 up before the Athletic skipper Michael Coulson fired in two late goals for the Seadogs, although by this point they were mere consolation efforts for the home team.