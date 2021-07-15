Scarborough Athletic v Pontefract game called off due to Covid-19
Saturday's Scarborough Athletic v Pontefract Collieries match has been called off due to Covid-19.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:56 am
An announcement on the Athletic website said: "Saturday's game with Pontefract Collieries has been postponed due to Covid.
"We have exhausted our efforts in finding alternate opposition at the Flamingo Land Stadium but to no avail.
"First Team Manager Jonathan Greening has made arrangements to ensure the squad continue with their pre-season preparations.
"We wish the Pontefract personnel affected a quick and full recovery.
"Supporters who purchased tickets in advance via the new Kaizen ticketing system will be offered a full refund in due course.
"Our next fixture is away to Pickering Town on Tuesday 20th July, 7.30pm kick off."