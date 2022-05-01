Scarborough Athletic v Warrington Town play-off final to be streamed live free of charge

Boro celebrate their win against Matlock Town in the play-off semi-final

A club statement said: "We are delighted to update that we have made excellent progress in making Monday's historic game available for live stream FREE OF CHARGE.

"Both clubs recognise the huge appetite to view the game live and have agreed that the game will be streamed via Scarborough Athletic TV YouTube channel without restriction.

"Hopefully this will allow those fans who were unable to get tickets to enjoy the game in some way, whilst also spreading Northern Premier League football to as wide an audience as possible.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Although free to view, fans will be invited to make a voluntary donation when viewing online with the proceeds to be split between the two clubs for their respective charitable, youth and community project funding.

"The match will be live streamed- starting at 2.40pm on: Scarborough Athletic TV YouTube channel on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqpZ6rmMH_keHkS83sAx6ew