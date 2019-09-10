Scarborough Athletic win at Marske to set up Southport FA Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic came back from conceding an early goal at Marske United to win their FA Cup first qualifying round clash 2-1 and set up a trip to Southport in the next round.

Boro, who earned £4,500 in prize-money thanks to the win, will make the trip to National League outfit Southport on Saturday September 21.

The night started in disastrous fashion for the Seadogs, Andrew Stephenson finishing a low cross into the area, and it looked like a long night was in store for Boro as the hosts led inside two minutes.

Further chances came and went, Ryan Watson cleared a header off the line before Matthew Waters also went close.

The hosts, despite plying their trade a league lower than Scarborough, were absolutely dominant in the early exchanges.

It took 20 minutes for Boro to settle but once they did they had chances.

Clever interplay between Luke Lofts and James Walshaw allowed the latter to win a free-kick on the edge of the area, which Walshaw stuck low to the keeper's right and into the back of the net to get Boro level.

Will Annan then sent a good ball into the area which was met by Luke Lofts, who forced a smart save out of Jack Norton in the Marske goal.

The resulting corner was cleared as far as Jack Johnson whose long-distance effort sent Norton sprawling to his left, but the keeper held on comfortably.

After a relatively dull spell to end the first half the second half started with John Deacey’s men pressing for that elusive second goal.

Walshaw going through on goal, but opted to pass to Coulson who was quickly closed down and the chance went.

A swift counter-attack then ensued with Boro breaking, and forcing a double save out of Norton, the former Whitby goalkeeper looked to be frustrating the visitors.

Glen Butterworth then decided to try his luck from range with a first-time shot, his shot pushed away by Taylor, and Boro scrambled clear.

There was plenty of half chances for both sides, Lowe getting in round the back and forcing a point blank save out of Norton, winning a Boro corner with 10 minutes to go.

And Boro took full advantage of the corner, the impressive Issac Assenso riding highest and powering home from 10 yards out.

Marske tried to get back on the front foot, often sending set-pieces and long balls into the area, but without the clear-cut chance their play warranted.

Full-time came with a huge sigh of relief from the travelling Seadogs who will travel to Southport a week on Saturday.