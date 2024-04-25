​Scarborough Athletic’s admission prices increase by £1 for 2024-25 season in National League North

The fans cheer on Boro at the Alfreton game on Saturday. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

A club statement said: “In light of rising costs across all areas of the club’s operations, we have had to make the decision to increase admission prices for next season.

"In line with our continuing ambition to keep matches accessible to all we have kept this increase as low as possible with a £1 increase across all categories with the exception of our “Kids for a Quid” scheme, which we will, with the aid of sponsorship be able to keep at £1.

"We trust supporters will understand that this is a necessary increase as part of our relentless focus on ensuring we operate as a sustainable football club and live up to our mission statement “To play at the highest level possible, within a prudent financial framework”.”

Standing prices for adults will now be £16 and £18 for seated and wheelchairs, with concessions at £12 and £14 respectively, and youths £8.

As with the match day admission prices, season pass prices have also had to be increased.

The club said: “However, they are a great way to support the club with a cash flow boost at the start of the season and both an opportunity to make significant savings against match day admission prices and/or ensure you guarantee your seat for the season.

“Current season pass holders will receive an email from the club with all the information on how to renew their passes from Friday 26th April.

“General sale for standing season passes will go live on Monday 29th April. Following the conclusion of the renewal process, any remaining seats will go on general sale on Friday 5th July.”