Scarborough Athletic’s barren spell continues after 3-0 defeat at high-flyers Chorley

Harry Green fires in a shot for Boro in their 3-0 loss at Chorley on Saturday afternoon. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Chorley secured their seventh successive home league win, although the score certainly flattered the home side, but goals win games, writes Steve Adamson.

Chorley, lying third in the table, had ex-Boro players Max Dearnley and Kieran Glynn in their side, while Harry Green returned to the Boro starting line-up, replacing Olly Dyson, and Cameron Wilson, back for his second loan spell was on the bench, but Dom McHale was not included in the squad.

The hosts made a bright start, Jack Sampson headed a Justin Johnson cross straight at Ryan Whitley, Kieran Weledji rose to head clear an inswinging cross from Sampson, and a low shot from Mark Ellis was saved by Whitley.

Defender Kieran Weledji in action for the visitors.

Boro’s first attack saw Alex Wiles send a through-ball to Harry Green, but Adam Henley got in a terrific tackle, then Luca Colville passed across the goalmouth, but Kole Hall couldn’t connect to divert into the net.

On 22 minutes Wiles passed out to Green on the left-wing, and his cross was headed inches over by Cody Johnson. Chorley then went close when Jack Hazelhurst floated over a corner, and Sampson’s bullet header flashed narrowly over.

The hosts created a few half-chances, Will Thornton blocked a scuffed shot from Frankie Maguire, Dutch-born winger Justin Johnson fired into the side-netting, and a mazy dribble from Kieran Glynn ended with Bailey Gooda kicking clear.

Boro then had a spell on top, the excellent Colville having a shot blocked by Mike Calveley, a lovely passing move involving Wiles, Johnson, Hall and Colville ended when the home defence scrambled the ball clear, then the lively Green laid-off to Cody Johnson, who fired inches over the bar.

Kole Hall looks to get to the ball ahead of a Chorley player.

With the half-time whistle looming, Chorley launched a counter-attack. Maguire played the ball forward to Hazelhurst, who burst past Kieran Weledji, and unleashed a stunning strike that flew into the top right corner to open the scoring.

There were shouts for penalties at both ends early in the second half, neither given by the referee, as Green went down under a clumsy challenge in the Chorley area, then Justin Johnson went sprawling in the Boro area a couple of minutes later.

The hosts doubled their lead on 56 minutes when Maguire sent over a cross from the left, Sampson headed on, and Calveley was on hand to tap in at the back post.

Boro’s best move of the game came on 63 minutes, when Alex Purver won the ball in midfield and passed forward to Wiles, who flicked a pass towards Green. The young winger chested down and fired goalwards, but a defender got in a block, and from the rebound, Wiles forced a terrific save from keeper Dearnley, who tipped over the bar.

Chorley missed a great chance, when Sampson headed wide from a Justin Johnson cross, then on 68 minutes former Boro favourite Glynn’s curling shot was met by a superb diving save from Whitley, and Boro were unlucky, when the returning Cam Wilson cut the ball back towards Green, whose low strike was cleared off the goal-line by Henley with the keeper beaten.

Olly Dyson blazed over, and a 30-yarder from Colville was comfortably saved by Dearnley, but Chorley added a late third goal, when Glynn floated a free-kick forward, and Calton Ubaezuonu with his back to goal, cleverly turned and fired past Whitley from close range to complete the win.

The result was extremely harsh on Boro, but a return of only three points out of 30 from 10 league games has seen them plummet down the table, and the play-offs now look out of reach.

CHORLEY - Dearnley, Henley, Maguire, Ellis, Wilson, Smith, Calveley, Glynn, Sampson (c) (Moyo 74), Hazlehurst (Horbury 85), J.Johnson (Ubaezuonu 77).

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Colville, Maloney (Tear 74),Thornton (c), Gooda, Purver (Wilson 64), C.Johnson (Dyson 64), Hall, Wiles, Green

REFEREE - Elliott Bell

GOALS - CHORLEY - Jack Hazlehurst 45, Mike Calveley 56, Calton Ubaezuonu 86

GOAL ATTEMPTS - CHORLEY 11 (4 on target) BORO 7 (3 on target)

CORNERS - CHORLEY 2 BORO 6

OFFSIDES - CHORLEY 2 BORO 2

YELLOW CARDS - CHORLEY - Jack Hazelhurst; BORO - Alex Wiles, Olly Dyson

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville